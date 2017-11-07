Get pumped up for Lou Ferrigno's FLEXPO in Palm Springs

(NEWS 8) - He's handsome, and he's still completely jacked. The only difference between Lou Ferrigno now and when he was filming The Hulk in the late 70s is he's not painted green.

Ferrigno has been hulk smashing weights with the Ferrigno Legacy and he's hosting the Ferrigno Legacy FLEXPO in Palm Springs November 18 and 19. The FLEXPO, a massive multi-sport, destination fitness vacation and festival, recently expanded to a 120,000 square-foot facility at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Ticket options range from $25 to $500 and can be purchased at www.hotwatercasino.com. More information can be found at the Ferrigno Legacy website.

Meanwhile, you can catch a Ferrigno cameo in the newest Thor film and in a Game of Thrones parody on Netflix. he also has an action film "Enter the Fire."

Oh, yea. Don't litter in San Luis Obispo County, because Ferrigno is a sworn sheriff at the county's office.