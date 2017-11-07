Friend says Rand Paul does not know what prompted attack

He's handsome, and he's still completely jacked. The only difference between Lou Ferrigno now and when he was filming The Hulk in the late 70s is he's not painted green.
There was a sea of pink in Balboa Park on Sunday morning all for a good cause. Thousands of San Diegans joined KFMB Stations and Susan G. Komen in the fight against breast cancer- including many survivors.
Friends and family members of a well-known teacher and triathlete in the North County are asking for the public's help.
More than a billion people catch a glimpse of Wyland's iconic art and murals each year, and some of his pieces fetch tens of thousands of dollars at his nationwide galleries.
A bleeding woman was dumped from a car Tuesday morning in an El Cajon parking lot, a delivery driver was stabbed just minutes later a few miles away in La Mesa and police arrested a man believed to be the suspect in both bloody attacks after a nearly four-hour long manhunt in rural Dulzura.
A 26-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing or slashing a fellow Ramona resident during a fight at a gas station in their East County hometown is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in El Cajon.
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS News 8) -- The average age for a child to get a cell phone is ten years old; and three out of four teenagers now own an iPhone. Now, psychologists are worried about the effects of the smartphone on our kids.
A husband rushing his pregnant wife to the hospital crashed early Morning morning in the University City area, but nobody was injured in the accident and by the time emergency crews arrived, the family's van had three occupants instead of two.
The city of San Diego is nearly two-thirds of the way toward meeting a goal to fix 1,000 miles of streets in five years, with 655 miles of roadways repaired, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday.