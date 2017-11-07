Why an Interview With the 'The Happy Medium' Brought Ann Mercogliano to Tears

A Nebraska couple is about to become parents to three babies after 13 years of miscarriages, infertility, and failed attempts with adoption and surrogacy.
There is a new twist in the mysterious case of kidnapped mom Sherri Papini, who resurfaced almost a year ago after she was abducted weeks before.
Melania Trump made a bold fashion statement as she arrived in South Korea Tuesday wearing a deep plum coat with enormous sleeves.
As Texas police continue efforts to identify a little boy whose body was found on a beach, they have given the boy a name: Little Jacob.
As Devin Kelley was identified as the gunman who murdered 26 people during services at a Texas church Sunday, the image of the killer's face on the news brought back painful memories for Victoria Fillmore.
To mark Inside Edition's 30 seasons on the air, the correspondents are remembering their most memorable assignments for the show.
A Nevada father has been charged with killing his teen son and a woman who says she was the victim's foster mom claims it's because the boy was gay.
Two NYPD officers who have been accused of raping an 18-year-old inside a police van while on duty in September resigned Monday, police said.
Hundreds have lined up to do their part at Texas blood drives in the wake of Sunday's church massacre.