Measure A: Fate of proposed development to be decided by Poway voters

"A Bad Mom's Christmas" had a good opening weekend at the box office. The film is giving parents the perfect reason to take the night off.
A brick walkway and flag garden named for a Marine who died in Iraq will be dedicated today at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.
San Diego's newest fire watch tool comes out Tuesday. SDG&E, UC San Diego and San Diego Fire-Rescue will unveil the Alert SDG&E Camera system which is designed to improve fire detection and protect communities.
Poway voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of a proposed development at the StoneRidge Country Club.
He's handsome, and he's still completely jacked. The only difference between Lou Ferrigno now and when he was filming The Hulk in the late 70s is he's not painted green.
There was a sea of pink in Balboa Park on Sunday morning all for a good cause. Thousands of San Diegans joined KFMB Stations and Susan G. Komen in the fight against breast cancer- including many survivors.
Friends and family members of a well-known teacher and triathlete in the North County are asking for the public's help.
More than a billion people catch a glimpse of Wyland's iconic art and murals each year, and some of his pieces fetch tens of thousands of dollars at his nationwide galleries.
A bleeding woman was dumped from a car Tuesday morning in an El Cajon parking lot, a delivery driver was stabbed just minutes later a few miles away in La Mesa and police arrested a man believed to be the suspect in both bloody attacks after a nearly four-hour long manhunt in rural Dulzura.
A 26-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing or slashing a fellow Ramona resident during a fight at a gas station in their East County hometown is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in El Cajon.