Measure A: Fate of proposed development to be decided by Poway voters

POWAY (CNS) - Poway voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of a proposed development at the StoneRidge Country Club.



Measure A would amend the city's general plan to rezone up to 25 acres of the county club from an "open space-recreation" designation to "residential condominium."



That could clear the way later for the development of up to 180 luxury condos for residents over 55 years old. The specifics of the project would be approved later by the City Council.



Supporters contend the measure would protect open space and an 18-hole golf course while providing a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse open to the public.



Campaigning mostly via social media, opponents said golf course owner Michael Schlesinger shouldn't be trusted, based on his track record in other cities, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.



Polls will be open at 28 locations around the city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registered voters unable to make it to a polling place can cast ballots at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office at 5600 Overland Ave. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.