SDG&E unveils new fire watch tool in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego's newest fire watch tool comes out Tuesday.

SDG&E, UC San Diego and San Diego Fire-Rescue will unveil the Alert SDG&E Camera system which is designed to improve fire detection and protect communities.

The new system includes 15 high-definition 4K cameras strategically installed on communication towers that will improve situational awareness and public safety by creating a live-streaming view of San Diego's most fire-prone areas.



Local fire agencies will have primary control of the cameras which will provide the ability to view time-lapse scenarios, and utilize infrared for night vision.

The camera system can also detect smoke, and can link to incident command centers to notify fire officials when a plume of smoke ignites, benefiting communities throughout the region.

Scripps Institution of Oceanography has opened up several of its webcams so that the public can help keep an eye out for any wildfires that may break out over the next few days.



There are 19 cameras positioned in various locations across the county. The feeds are constantly updated and can be viewed here.