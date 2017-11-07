Parents take time off to take in 'A Bad Mom's Christmas'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — "A Bad Mom's Christmas" had a good opening weekend at the box office.

Not a record-breaker, but the movie still nabbed an impressive $22 million – on par with what the original, "Bad Moms," raked in when it opened last summer.

The film is giving parents the perfect reason to take the night off.

And it doesn't hurt when theaters are serving up signature cocktails and appetizers too.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Del Mar where moms are ready for the perfect morning out – in this case.

A post shared by Ashley Jacobs Lifestyle TV (@ashleyjacobstv) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:03am PST

