Nuzzle Whaaa? with Hailey Baldwin, Matt LeBlanc & William H. Macy

James and Hailey Baldwin team up against William H. Macy and Matt LeBlanc, and they take turns putting on blindfolds and identifying whatever is in front of them only using their sense of nuzzling.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m
James and Hailey Baldwin team up against William H. Macy and Matt LeBlanc, and they take turns putting on blindfolds and identifying whatever is in front of them only using their sense of nuzzling.
James Corden enlists the cast of "Thor: Ragnarok" to crash a screening of the film and perform a live-action rendition starring Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeff Goldblum.
James enlists Sam Smith to help him navigate the Los Angeles Carpool lane. During the ride, Sam shares that James was one of the first celebrities to notice and promote his music and Fifth Harmony jumps in the car for a surprise and song!
James and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi head to the pub for a very traditional British experience: Scotch eggs, fish and chips, pub games and talking politics - everything from the Trump Russia investigation to the political divide in America.
After learning Miles Teller has never gotten into online shopping, Whitney Cummings expresses her love for digital commerce and has James and Miles try on one of her recent purchases, the Ostrich pillow.
James and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour take turns choosing between answering very personal questions or eating items like deep-fried butter and bull penis.
When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don't make much more sense when information technology finally arrives.
After losing a 100m race and a Drop The Mic battle to Usain Bolt, James makes the fastest man on earth play him at basketball, Twister, chess, and much more.
After hearing some rumors, James asks Michael Fassbender about his desire to do a Carpool Karaoke and learns Michael has to learn a little more Rihanna before he's ready to get in the car.
James asks Rachel Bloom about the music on her show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and what she has to fight for with standards and practices, and learns the show was *almost* the first to use a part of the female anatomy on a network show.