Lost and Found: Family gets their GoPro and their memories back

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The action camera company GoPro sells tens of millions of cameras. Imagine how impossible it would be to return one camera to one family.

In Tuesday's Zevely zone, Jeff went to Carlsbad with a successful case of lost and found.

We found them!! GoPro reunites a lost camera with a family in Dallas, Texas. A fun Zevely Zone follow up tonight at 5:40 pm @News8 @GoPro pic.twitter.com/T5vNiW9Weh — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) November 7, 2017

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.