Hurricane Harvey: More than 100 cats and dogs arrive in San Diego from Houston

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - More than 100 cats and dogs from overcrowded shelters in Houston arrived in San Diego Tuesday. 

The Wings of Rescue flight arrived in El Cajon with animals that were picked up by local shelters and will be ready for adoption soon. 

It was the fourth plane load of pets brought from Houston to San Diego since Hurricane Harvey. 

