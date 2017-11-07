'This Is Us': Toby Steals Our Hearts With His Emotional Conversation With Jack, While Kevin Has Us Worried

Major League Baseball has lost a beloved icon and the sports world is in mourning over the untimely death of legendary pitcher Roy "Doc" Halladay.
Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are looking on the bright side of the current Hollywood harassment cases and hope that women take their pain and "turn it into beauty."
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us.
Jack Pearson may be gone, but his "romantic gestures" and "insane good looks" will always live on.
Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, fittingly titled "The Most Disappointed Man," was filled with ...
Counting On couple Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo marked their first wedding anniversary with public declarations of love on Sunday.
After a perfect trip to paradise with your significant other, saying goodbye can be hard, which is why you should never leave without one thing -- a day of pampering!