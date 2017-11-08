Roy Halladay's Fans and Former Teammates Mourn the Baseball Icon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Roy Halladay's Fans and Former Teammates Mourn the Baseball Icon's Death With Outpouring of Heartfelt Tributes

Updated: Nov 7, 2017 9:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.