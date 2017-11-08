Scripps unveils new hospital towers construction plans

Artist rendering of the new acute care tower planned for Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego as part of Scripps Health's new system-wide master plan.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Scripps Health plans to build new hospital towers and perform seismic retrofitting at its five campuses in San Diego County, the healthcare organization announced Tuesday.

A master plan issued by Scripps Health comprises the largest building project in its 125-year history.

"This is our vision to build the health care system of the future -- starting today," said Chris Van Gorder, the organization's president and CEO. "Our focus is on delivering the right care in the right setting that reflects the changing health care needs of the communities we serve across the San Diego region."

Projects include, at:

-- Scripps Mercy San Diego, replacement of the existing acute care building with a tower 12 stories above ground, and three below, commencing in 2022, addition of a cancer outpatient center and upgrades to the central plant;

-- Scripps Memorial La Jolla, construction of a seven-story, 401,000- square-foot hospital tower beginning in 2021 and central plant upgrades;

-- Scripps Memorial Encinitas, construction of a 185,000-square-foot, three-story acute care building beginning in 2021, building of a three-story, 68,000-square-foot medical office building, upgrades to the central plant and seismic retrofitting of several other buildings; and

-- seismic retrofitting of the acute care buildings at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Green Hospital.

Scripps Health said the master plan accounts for changing health care trends, with flexible designs that recognize rapid changes to technology so that the latest equipment and devices can be easily incorporated into patient rooms, operating rooms, laboratories and diagnostic centers.

With more care being delivered on an outpatient basis at clinics and other medical facilities, Scripps plans to design its acute care hospitals to care for the most seriously ill patients.

Scripps Health officials said the projects will be financed by operating revenues, borrowing and philanthropy.