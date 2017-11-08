Chula Vista: Parents blast SANDAG over construction near school

A 26-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing or slashing a fellow Ramona resident during a fight at a gas station in their East County hometown is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in El Cajon.
Tension boiled over in South Bay Tuesday night as parents confronted a SANDAG representative about a construction project they said is putting their children’s safety at risk.
Scripps Health plans to build new hospital towers and perform seismic retrofitting at its five campuses in San Diego County, the healthcare organization announced Tuesday.
Voters in Poway on Tuesday took part in a special election to decide the fate of the controversial development proposal at the StoneRidge Country Club.
An effort to revitalize the historic Starlight Bowl Amphitheater in Balboa Park is getting a big boost. Before he died last month, Tom Petty and his band signed a guitar to help raise money for those trying to save the venue.
The illegal wildlife trafficking business is estimated to bring in between eight and ten billion dollars per year.
The action camera company GoPro sells tens of millions of cameras. Imagine how impossible it would be to return one camera to one family.
Two women were seriously wounded early today in apparently random stabbings that occurred within minutes of each other in downtown El Cajon and in an unincorporated community several miles to the south, and a suspect was arrested hours later following a high-speed road chase.
A Marine corporal will serve a year in the brig after pleading guilty to negligent homicide and reckless driving for a 2015 accident in which a 7-ton truck flipped during routine training at California’s Camp Pendleton, killing one Marine and injuring 18 others.