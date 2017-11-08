Chrissy Teigen Rocks Revealing Sheer Look on The Red Carpet : Pics!

Showing some skin and rocking some bling! Chrissy Teigen attended a Forevermark event in NYC on Tuesday in a racy ensemble.
Interviews are great and all, but nothing’s better than a quality Ellen DeGeneres prank! After the talk show host recently enlisted the help of Kris Jenner at the 99 Cent Store, she also got Adam Levine to pull a less-public prank on his food delivery man named Izzy in his dressing room.
Kristin Davis truly is Charlotte York! The 52-year-old actress attended the Stand Up For Pits Benefit in Hollywood Sunday where ET’s Deidre Behar couldn’t help but ask her about the future of Sex and the City 3.
Penny Lane forever! Kate Hudson opened up about her 2000 hit Almost Famous during her appearance on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
With the live-action remake of Disney's The Lion King currently in production, Elton John says he's looking to get on board.
Major League Baseball has lost a beloved icon and the sports world is in mourning over the untimely death of legendary pitcher Roy "Doc" Halladay.
Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are looking on the bright side of the current Hollywood harassment cases and hope that women take their pain and "turn it into beauty."