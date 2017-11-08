Stoneridge members react to Measure A failure, golf course closure

POWAY (CNS) - A proposed development at the StoneRidge Country Club was rejected by Poway voters.



Measure A was defeated 62 percent - 38 percent, according to unofficial figures released by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.



The proposal on Tuesday's ballot would have amended the city's general plan to rezone up to 25 acres of the county club from an "open space- recreation" designation to "residential condominium."



That could have cleared the way later for the development of up to 180 luxury condominiums for residents over 55 years old. The specifics of the project would have been decided by the City Council.



Supporters contended the measure would have protected open space and an 18-hole golf course while providing a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse open to the public.



Campaigning mostly via social media, opponents said golf course owner Michael Schlesinger shouldn't be trusted, based on his track record in other cities, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.