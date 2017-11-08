Dream Kardashian Is Walking Ahead of Her 1st Birthday -- Watch

Food fight! Harry Styles had some old-fashioned kid fun in his new “Kiwi” music video – in a floral suit, of course.
Grab the tissues! More than a week after Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham tied the knot in front of friends and family in Palm Springs, the American Horror Story actor shared a moving video from his big day.
The release of Taylor Swift's sixth studio album, Reputation, is just days away, but fans that are looking to listen to the songs on a streaming service may have to wait another week.
Royal mom on duty! Kate Middleton stepped out in London on Wednesday to speak at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum.
Showing some skin and rocking some bling! Chrissy Teigen attended a Forevermark event in NYC on Tuesday in a racy ensemble.
Interviews are great and all, but nothing’s better than a quality Ellen DeGeneres prank! After the talk show host recently enlisted the help of Kris Jenner at the 99 Cent Store, she also got Adam Levine to pull a less-public prank on his food delivery man named Izzy in his dressing room.
Kristin Davis truly is Charlotte York! The 52-year-old actress attended the Stand Up For Pits Benefit in Hollywood Sunday where ET’s Deidre Behar couldn’t help but ask her about the future of Sex and the City 3.
Penny Lane forever! Kate Hudson opened up about her 2000 hit Almost Famous during her appearance on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.