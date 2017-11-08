Gas prices rise to highest price since 2015

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday to its highest amount since Sept. 14, 2015, increasing 1.3 cents to $3.276.



The average gas price has increased eight consecutive days since a statewide 12-cent a gallon gasoline tax increase went into effect last Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. Over those eight days, the price has risen 22.6 cents, including 2.5 cents on Tuesday.



The average price is 15 cents more than a week ago, 22 cents greater than a month ago and 40.4 cents higher than on this date last year.



Aside from the tax increase, one reason for the sharp price increase is "an unexpectedly strong demand for gasoline in October linked to warmer weather across the U.S.," Marie Montgomery of the Automobile Club of Southern California told City News Service.



A second factor is that many refineries that had put off scheduled maintenance due to supply concerns stemming from disruptions caused by Hurricane Harvey are now performing that maintenance, causing fears of inadequate supply, Montgomery said.

