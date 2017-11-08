Boyfriend of Reporter Murdered on Live TV Wins Statehouse Seat

A Texas casket-maker is offering his services for free to anyone affected by the church massacre in Sutherland Springs.
One of the winners in Tuesday's off-year elections was the boyfriend of a Virginia news reporter who was murdered during a live broadcast in 2015.
Inside Edition has gotten a first look at the forthcoming film about Elizabeth Smart's abduction ordeal.
When Stephanie Winnek discovered a message in a bottle embedded in the sand on a Florida beach, she was curious. Little did she know, she'd become a part of a woman's journey.
Retired Major League Baseball great Roy Halladay has died after a small plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida Tuesday. He was 40 years old.
Haunting video of a mom who made the ultimate sacrifice has surfaced in the wake of Sunday’s church massacre in Texas.