SDPD investigating reports of shots fired at Colina Del Sol Park

CITY HEIGHTS (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in Colina Del Sol Park near 52nd Street and University Avenue.

SDPD officers responded to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. and found multiple shell casings on the ground.

According to police, suspects in hooded sweatshirts were reportedly exchanging fire from across the park.

Nearby Fay Elementary School on 52nd Street was placed on lockdown following the shooting but the lockdown has since been lifted.

