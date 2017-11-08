SDPD investigating reports of shots fired at Colina Del Sol Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD investigating reports of shots fired at Colina Del Sol Park

Posted: Updated:

CITY HEIGHTS (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in Colina Del Sol Park near 52nd Street and University Avenue.

SDPD officers responded to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. and found multiple shell casings on the ground.

According to police, suspects in hooded sweatshirts were reportedly exchanging fire from across the park.

Nearby Fay Elementary School on 52nd Street was placed on lockdown following the shooting but the lockdown has since been lifted.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.