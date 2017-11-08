SDPD investigating reports of shots fired at Colina Del Sol Park

CITY HEIGHTS (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in Colina Del Sol Park near 52nd Street and University Avenue.
SDPD officers responded to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. and found multiple shell casings on the ground.
According to police, suspects in hooded sweatshirts were reportedly exchanging fire from across the park.
Nearby Fay Elementary School on 52nd Street was placed on lockdown following the shooting but the lockdown has since been lifted.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
SAN FELIPE, Baja Mexico (CBS News 8) -- Scientists have decided to halt their efforts to capture endangered vaquita porpoises on the Sea of Cortez. The announcement followed the death of an adult female vaquita just hours after it was captured Saturday afternoon off San Felipe.
The San Diego Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in Colina Park near 52nd Street and University Avenue.
For those who give it their all in the gym, what they put into their body and how they treat it following a workout can be just as important as form and technique during the workout.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday to its highest amount since Sept. 14, 2015, increasing 1.3 cents to $3.276.
A 26-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing or slashing a fellow Ramona resident during a fight at a gas station in their East County hometown is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in El Cajon.
Tension boiled over in South Bay Tuesday night as parents confronted a SANDAG representative about a construction project they said is putting their children’s safety at risk.
Scripps Health plans to build new hospital towers and perform seismic retrofitting at its five campuses in San Diego County, the healthcare organization announced Tuesday.
Voters in Poway on Tuesday took part in a special election to decide the fate of the controversial development proposal at the StoneRidge Country Club.