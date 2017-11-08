SDSU student senate votes to retire controversial Aztec mascot

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The debate over San Diego State's mascot continues.

SDSU sports teams have been known as the Aztecs for more than 90 years, but some say the mascot is racist.

The school's student senate voted on Tuesday to retire the mascot, however that vote is "non-binding" meaning it is basically a recommendation that will be sent to the school's interim president Sally Roush.

Roush can then decide whether to accept the recommendation, accept parts of it, reject it or put off a decision as she is temporarily in the position of president.

News 8's Steve Price reports with the latest in this ongoing legal challenge.

