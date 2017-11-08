Ex-Uber driver who plead guilty to rape, assaulting women to be sentenced

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A former Uber driver who admitted to raping a female passenger and sexually assaulting more than a dozen others will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

In August, 53-year-old John Sanchez pleaded guilty to all 34 charges against him, including rape and sodomy of an unconscious person, on the day his case was to go to trial.

Sanchez was initially arrested about a month after he raped the Uber passenger on Feb. 26, 2016. He posted bail and was fired by Uber.

Investigators subsequently located the other women and girls who had been assaulted by Sanchez in 2007, 2011 and 2013, but had not reported the attacks.

Sanchez committed sex acts on a 13-year-old girl and involved her in a sex act on a disabled woman at a medical facility in 2013, El Cajon police said.

Many of the victims were unconscious from drugs or alcohol.

Sanchez faces nearly 100 years in prison.

RELATED COVERAGE