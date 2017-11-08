Woman dies from injuries in downtown Lamborghini crash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The passenger in an early Sunday morning single-car crash died Tuesday night, the San Diego Medical Examiner's office reported Wednesday.
26-year-old Stephanie Rivera Camarena, a resident of Mexico, was injured after the Lamborghini she was traveling in crashed near North Harbor Drive.
The driver of the car, 33-year-old Michael Llamas – the former CEO of a Poway-based medical marijuana company – was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Llamas was reportedly driving the sports car at a high rate of speed when the car veered off the road and collided with a palm tree.
Rivera Camarena was ejected from the car.
Fire crews arrived on the scene and transported the woman to UCSD Medical Center where she was diagnosed with multiple injuries.
Rivera Camarena was pronounced dead Tuesday night.
RELATED COVERAGE
A former Uber driver who raped a female passenger and sexually assaulted as many as 14 others, including teenagers who were unconscious from drugs or alcohol, was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years and four months in prison.
The passenger in an early Sunday morning single-car crash died Tuesday night, the San Diego Medical Examiner's office reported Wednesday.
$134,000 may sound like a lot of dough but that's the goal for this year's Mama's Pie in the Sky Bake Sale.
The illegal wildlife trafficking business is estimated to bring in between eight and ten billion dollars per year.
Health leaders from across the country have converged on San Diego for a two-day opioid addiction summit to discuss ways to curb the nation's dependency on doctor-prescribed painkillers.
A suspect was behind bars Wednesday in connection with a pair of apparently random stabbing attacks that seriously wounded two women in quick succession in El Cajon and in an unincorporated community a few miles to the south.
The San Diego Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in Colina Park near 52nd Street and University Avenue.