Woman dies from injuries in downtown Lamborghini crash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The passenger in an early Sunday morning single-car crash died Tuesday night, the San Diego Medical Examiner's office reported Wednesday.

26-year-old Stephanie Rivera Camarena, a resident of Mexico, was injured after the Lamborghini she was traveling in crashed near North Harbor Drive.

The driver of the car, 33-year-old Michael Llamas – the former CEO of a Poway-based medical marijuana company – was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Llamas was reportedly driving the sports car at a high rate of speed when the car veered off the road and collided with a palm tree.

Rivera Camarena was ejected from the car.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and transported the woman to UCSD Medical Center where she was diagnosed with multiple injuries.

Rivera Camarena was pronounced dead Tuesday night.

