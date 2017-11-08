Mama's Pie in the Sky Bake Sale on now through Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — $134,000 may sound like a lot of dough but that's the goal for this year's Mama's Pie in the Sky Bake Sale.

Mama's Kitchen Executive Director Alberto Cortés and the woman serving up the best pies in the west, Elizabeth Harris from Betty's Pie Whole stopped by Morning Extra to share how you can help Mama's Kitchen while enjoying a delicious pie.

Mama’s Pie in the Sky Bake Sale benefits Mama’s Kitchen – a community organization that provides nutrition services to women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses.

The fundraising program is pre-selling Thanksgiving pies through Nov. 19.

The pies are generously donated by bakeries, restaurants and caterers around San Diego County.

In 2016, the fundraiser was the biggest and most successful to date, netting more than $116,500 through pie sales and event sponsorships for the organization.

This year, the nonprofit hopes to surpass that goal raising $134,000 to fund more than 45,000 meals.

For those who don’t need a pie, you may support the cause with the popular “Love-A-Client” Pie by donating a pie to Mama’s Kitchen’s clients for Thanksgiving.

Pies can be purchased online via www.mamaspies.org or by calling 619-233-6262.