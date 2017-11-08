Bob Saget Proposes to Girlfriend Kelly Rizzo -- See the Pics!

Whoever weds Drake someday won’t just be saying "I do" to the GRAMMY-winning rapper -- she’ll also marry a closet full of Birkin bags. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drake revealed that he's been collecting the expensive accessories for years, as a gift to the "the woma...



