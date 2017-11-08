Remembering Vegas and honoring a Marine vet’s efforts during the shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Many stories of unsung heroes have been surfacing after the Las Vegas mass shooting, including brave men and women from right here in San Diego. And one of those people is Marine veteran and San Diego native Taylor Winston, who was at the concert and jumped into action when the gunfire erupted.

Winston said he drove 12 to 15 victims at a time in a “borrowed” truck to the hospital. In total, Winston, transported about 30 people to local hospitals for treatment.

Since that time, he said he’s been in contact with several of those people.

Winston’s efforts have been recognized by the city of San Diego, which he comments about in this Facebook post:

The community of San Diego is coming together Friday, November 10 for a night to raise funds for the Southern California families affected by the Vegas Shooting. The night includes craft beer, food, a silent auction and several local artists. Winston will also be awarded for his heroic actions taken during this tragedy.

San Diego United - Remembering Vegas

Friday, November 10, 2017

6:30pm - 9:30pm

Hard Rock Hotel

Ticket Information >>