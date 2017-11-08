San Diego Fashion Fest gives sneak peek of next year's trends - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Fashion Fest gives sneak peek of next year's trends

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego is quickly becoming a hub for fashion. 

This weekend, you can get a sneak peek at trends for next year while meeting hot local designers. 

San Diego Fashion Fest is happening Saturday and designer and event producer Kenneth Barlis along with designers RC Caylan and Gloria Guerrero visited Morning Extra on Wednesday morning with a preview.  

