Working with veterans on CBS hit "SEAL Team"

(NEWS 8) - The hit military drama "SEAL Team" follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy Seals. David Boreanaz, the star of the freshman drama, spoke with Nichelle Medina about the success of the show and what it’s like to work with real-life members of the military.

Boreanaz plays Jason Hayes. Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand, and Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies. Undergoing additional rigorous training in the hope of joining Hayes’ select unit is Clay Spenser, a young, multi-lingual second generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication. Vital to the team’s success are CIA analyst Mandy Ellis, who has sacrificed everything in her drive to root out evil and take down terrorists, and Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge logistics officer and unofficial den mother responsible for outfitting the team with the necessary gear for each mission.

SEAL Team airs on CBS 8 Wednesdays at 9PM.