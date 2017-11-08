Student transported by ambulance after Coronado school bus crash

CORONADO (NEWS 8) — A middle school student was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Coronado.

Just after 1:30 p.m., the bus was reportedly involved in a crash with two other vehicles in the 900 block of Orange Avenue.

The school bus, which was carrying 59 Coronado Middle School students, was travelling southbound on the street when it collided with a pick-up truck sending it into another vehicle, according to reports.

One student was transported by ambulance from the scene. The condition of the student was unknown as of Wednesday evening but the school district shared a Facebook post indicating there were no "significant injuries reported."

Other students were escorted off the bus by school officials and taken to nearby Spreckels Park.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the park to evaluate several children, but no others were transported.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this collision.