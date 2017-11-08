Student transported by ambulance after Coronado school bus crash

America's heroes were honored all week in honor of Veteran's Day, which is Saturday November 11, 2017.
The passenger in an early Sunday morning single-car crash died Tuesday night, the San Diego Medical Examiner's office reported Wednesday.
A former Uber driver who raped a female passenger and sexually assaulted as many as 14 others, including teenagers who were unconscious from drugs or alcohol, was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years and four months in prison.
San Diego State University’s student senate is pushing to make a big change on campus after it passed a resolution to retire the Aztec warrior mascot.
A middle school student was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Coronado.
The U.S. Navy said Wednesday it will launch a rare military exercise involving three aircraft carrier strike groups in the western Pacific starting this weekend, coinciding with the final stops of President Donald Trump’s Asia tour.
Two people were detained Wednesday morning as police investigated reports of shots fired near Colina del Sol Park in the City Heights neighborhood, prompting a precautionary lockdown of a nearby school.
Many stories of unsung heroes have been surfacing after the Las Vegas mass shooting, including brave men and women from right here in San Diego. And one of those people was Marine veteran and San Diego native Taylor Winston, who was at the concert and jumped into action when the gunfire erupted.
Scientists have decided to halt their efforts to capture endangered vaquita porpoises on the Sea of Cortez.
A local school campus has been brightened up even more with captivating artwork thanks to the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation.