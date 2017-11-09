Amtrak will add extra equipment and capacity for holiday travelers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - In anticipation of the busiest travel week of the year, Amtrak announced Wednesday it is prepared to accommodate the surge of holiday travelers with extra equipment and additional capacity on its 351-mile coastal Pacific Surfliner route, which travels between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

A reservation will be required to travel on Pacific Surfliner trains between Nov. 22 and Nov. 26, and travelers are urged to book early as tickets sell out quickly. The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during that period, and Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted aboard Surfliner trains.

Last year, Amtrak carried 760,755 customers throughout its national network during the Thanksgiving travel period. Similar customer counts are anticipated this year.

Travelers can find more details about Thanksgiving travel and purchase tickets by visiting www.pacificsurfliner.com/holiday.

During the holiday rush, stations will be busier than usual and customers are encouraged to arrive 45 minutes before departure and to check train schedules before arriving at their station by logging onto Amtrak.com or using Amtrak mobile apps.

Customers can bring two bags and two carry-ons, up to 150 pounds collectively, for free. Amtrak also offers checked baggage service at a number of stations.

All Pacific Surfliner trains feature free Wi-Fi, outlets at each seat, and an onboard Cafe car. Upgrade to Business Class for complimentary snacks, drinks and other perks.