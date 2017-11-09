Kevin Spacey Will Be Cut Out of New J. Paul Getty Biopic, Replac - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kevin Spacey Will Be Cut Out of New J. Paul Getty Biopic, Replaced by Christopher Plummer

Updated: Nov 8, 2017 9:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.