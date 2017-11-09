James Corden and ‘Stranger Things’ Kid Stars Perform in Motown Group ‘The Upside Downs’ And It’s Kind of Great

The Hawkins Five! Turns out the child stars of Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp – have a musical past… well, sort of.
Slay queens! Pink had the perfect red carpet date on Wednesday night – her 6-year-old daughter, Willow.
Carrie Underwood gave a heartbreaking performance dedicated to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Wednesday night.
Country music's biggest and brightest dressed to impress in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night.
Director Ridley Scott is making a surprising, bold step by cutting out Kevin Spacey from his fully completed new film All the Money in the World.