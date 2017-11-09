Ariel Winter Turns Heads on Red Carpet in Sequin Black Mini-Dress, Gets a Smooch From Boyfriend Levi Meaden

Being married to Kristen Bell can have its downsides! Dax Shepard opened about the worst part of his four-year marriage to the Good Place actress.
Ariel Winter was showing a lot of skin when she hit the red carpet with boyfriend Levi Meaden on Wednesday night.
The Hawkins Five! Turns out the child stars of Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp – have a musical past… well, sort of.
Slay queens! Pink had the perfect red carpet date on Wednesday night – her 6-year-old daughter, Willow.
Carrie Underwood gave a heartbreaking performance dedicated to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Wednesday night.
Country music's biggest and brightest dressed to impress in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night.