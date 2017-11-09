Motorhome pursuit from San Diego ends in San Clemente - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorhome pursuit from San Diego ends in San Clemente

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A high speed pursuit involving a motor home comes to and end on Interstate 5 Thursday morning.
      
The pursuit began in San Diego, just after 2 a.m. on the northbound I-5 near the El Camino Real exit in San Clemente. 

The motorhome finally stopped and a standoff with officers took place for about 20 minutes.       
        
The driver came out with his hands up, then collapsed on the ground. A female passenger was also taken into custody. Two dogs were also in that motorhome.
        
The I-5 Freeway at El Camino Real in San Clemente are open now after, the California Highway Patrol reports.

