Motorhome pursuit from San Diego ends in San Clemente

An immigrant who had been shielded from deportation but was sent back to Mexico has been arrested for returning to the United States for the second time this year, authorities said Wednesday.
A plan to convert a motel in the South Bay into transitional housing on Wednesday was dealt a big blow.
In anticipation of the busiest travel week of the year, Amtrak announced Wednesday it is prepared to accommodate the surge of holiday travelers with extra equipment and additional capacity on its 351-mile coastal Pacific Surfliner route, which travels between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.
America's heroes were honored all week in honor of Veteran's Day, which is Saturday November 11, 2017.
The passenger in an early Sunday morning single-car crash died Tuesday night, the San Diego Medical Examiner's office reported Wednesday.
A former Uber driver who raped a female passenger and sexually assaulted as many as 14 others, including teenagers who were unconscious from drugs or alcohol, was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years and four months in prison.
San Diego State University’s student senate is pushing to make a big change on campus after it passed a resolution to retire the Aztec warrior mascot.