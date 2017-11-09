TSA screenings for weapons fail most of the time, agency says

(CBS News ) - An undercover operation has revealed that Transportation Security Administration screenings at airports fail for the most part, CBS News reports.

Homeland Security investigators found that, more than 70 percent of the time, undercover officers were able to get through TSA checkpoints with mock knives, guns and explosives, the House Homeland Security Committee was told Wednesday. Just two years ago, testing found a 95 percent failure rate, reports CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave.

"We found that briefing disturbing," said Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

The DHS Office of Inspector General made eight classified recommendations based on the undercover operation. In a statement, the TSA said it took the "OIG findings very seriously and are implementing measures that will improve screening effectiveness at checkpoints."

Both members of Congress and the TSA support replacing old check point scanners with new CT scanners.

The TSA launched a pilot program this summer with those CT scanners, a year behind schedule, announcing last week an additional $4 million investment in the technology. American Airlines even bought some of the machines to speed up their limited deployment.