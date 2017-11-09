Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson share lessons behind 'Wonder'

(NEWS 8) - The upcoming film 'Wonder' takes us back to when we were young and frightened as the new kid on the block, but also reminds us that our circumstances may not always be as bad as we make them seem.

The movie tells the story of a boy born with a facial deformity who enters the traditional school system for the first time as a 5th grader. The boy, Auggie (Jacob Tremblay), is met with mistreatment and misunderstanding by his fellow classmates, and his tears on campus continue at home where his parents (Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts) try their hardest to convince him that he's not any less special.

News 8 entertainment reporter Kelli Gillespie spoke with Wilson and Roberts about the film and they offered examples of how Auggie's story touched their heart.

Roberts loved the original book so much that she brought it home and read it out loud with her children, ages 8 and 10, every night before bed. Roberts said her kids loved it so much that they never opted for any other nighttime activity until the story was read cover to cover.

The film opens on Friday, November 17. Watch the trailer below: