U.S.S. Midway Foundation donates $450K in grants to 25 nonprofits

A death investigation is underway in Chula Vista after a body was found on Apache Drive near Southwestern College.
Closing arguments are scheduled Thursday in the trial of woman and her gun instructor accused of carrying out a plan to shoot her estranged husband on a dark dirt road in Carlsbad last year.
A pursuit began early Thursday morning in Pacific Beach when two people fled in a motorhome that San Diego police were attempting to impound, and ended after a brief standoff on the side of Interstate 5 in San Clemente just north of the San Diego County line, authorities said.
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is a Navy engineering marvel that few people will ever get to see for themselves.
The USS Midway Foundation Thursday announced $450,000 in grants to 25 nonprofits that assist military families, veterans and law enforcement in the San Diego area.
San Diego State University’s senate, made up of faculty members, is pushing to make a big change on campus after it passed a resolution to retire the Aztec warrior mascot.
'Wonder' tells the story of a boy born with a facial deformity who enters the traditional school system for the first time as a 5th grader.
Scientists have decided to halt their efforts to capture endangered vaquita porpoises on the Sea of Cortez.
A man who claimed to be the first "Dreamer" deported under the Trump administration and who sued the federal government in U.S. District Court in San Diego was in Border Patrol custody Thursday after he tried to sneak back into the United States in Imperial County, authorities said.
Both lanes of westbound Interstate 8 were shut down Thursday morning in the mountains of eastern San Diego County after two semitrailers overturned in a collision that spilled olive oil all over the freeway, authorities said.