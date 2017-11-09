Catching up with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, stars of 'Daddy's Home 2'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Get ready to laugh!

The sequel to the hit movie "Daddy's Home" hits theaters Friday.

"Daddy's Home 2" brings back Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, who play a father and step-father once again trying to do what's best for the kids.

A treat for News 8: both stars spoke with Morning Extra about the new film!

See a trailer for the movie below.

To view on YouTube, click here.