Actor Greg Grunberg on 'Talk About It' Epilepsy Foundation campaign

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — You may know him from "Star Wars" and "Heroes," but for National Epilepsy Month actor Greg Grunberg is sharing his story to get people to "talk about it."

And the "it" is epilepsy - a condition that affects the brain and causes a person to have recurrent seizures.

The cause is personal for Greg whose son Jake used to suffer dozens of seizures a day.

Greg spoke to Morning Extra about the condition, a surgery he and his wife decided to have performed to help their son and the "Talk About It" campaign.

November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, and according to the CDC, the number of adults and children living with epilepsy in the U.S. has reached an all-time high. The latest data show that approximately 3.4 million people live with epilepsy, including approximately 470,000 children.

Greg has served for years as an advocate dedicated to raising awareness of the challenges people with epilepsy face every day – particularly children and their families.

In partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation, Greg is helping launch the next phase of "Talk About It," an awareness campaign that urges people to have conversations about epilepsy.

In addition to supporting the campaign, the busy actor has also released a new graphic novel "Curse of the Harvester," which came out on Halloween and is illustrated by Lucas Turnbloom – the brother of News 8 floor director/cameraman/editor Jacob Turnbloom.