The 'Stranger Things' Kids Were Nearly a Motown Super Group

James and the young stars of "Stranger Things" - Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp - reunite their Motown cover band The Upside Downs.

    Thursday, November 9 2017 4:49 PM EST2017-11-09 21:49:38 GMT

