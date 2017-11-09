Deputies searching for woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

(NEWS 8) - Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department are looking for a woman they say went missing from her Vista residence last month under "suspicious circumstances."

According to a missing person report, Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova left her home, 1610 North Santa Fe Avenue #38, at about 9 p.m. on October 13 and didn't return. Guzman-Cordova left on foot and did not tell anyone where she was going, according to the report.

She may suffer from depression, the report said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477 or online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 to anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest in the case.