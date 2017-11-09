Corey Haim's Mom Denies Allegation That Her Son Was Sexually Abused by Charlie Sheen (Exclusive)

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are continuing to spend a lot of time together despite shooting down dating rumors.
Future biker? Kim Kardashian shared a sweet new pic of her almost 2-year-old son, Saint, riding a small plastic bike on Thursday.
Bey has Blue and Tay has James! As Swifties rip through Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album Reputation for telling lyrics and hidden messages, the new liner notes have confirmed a very special cameo on her previously released single “Gorgeous.”
Kim Zolciak is used to sharing her life on reality TV, but this Friday’s episode of Don’t Be Tardy will likely be a tough one for her.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet secretly tied the knot last month after 12 years together, but it turns out the Justice League star, 38, has been pining for his bride for much longer than that.
Taylor Swift is not letting Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have the last word.
The 27-year-old singer dropped her sixth studio album, Reputation, on Friday, and as we predicted, she continued to address her feud with the couple through music.
The album's debut single, "Look What You Made...
Kim Zolciak is used to sharing her life on reality TV, but this Friday’s episode of Don’t Be Tardy will likely be a tough one for her.
Bey has Blue and Tay has James! As Swifties rip through Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album Reputation for telling lyrics and hidden messages, many have quickly noticed a very special cameo on her previously released single “Gorgeous.”
Janet Jackson in a jumpsuit! The 51-year-old diva dominated on Thursday night at OUT Magazine’s OUT100 Celebration Gala in NYC.