KFMB STATIONS: Account Executive (Radio)

KFMB Station's radio stations (100.7 KFM-BFM and Talk Radio, 760 KFMB-AM) in San Diego is looking for an advertising sales Account Executive to develop and generate new business (on-air as well as the Station’s websites). Position requires daily prospecting and excellent closing skills to achieve monthly revenue goals.

Candidates must be able to write effective proposals and client correspondence, present information and interact with clients, create and maintain strong relationships with advertisers, attend client and station promotional events, and follow up with advertisers to ensure collection of and timely payment from clients, and supervise advertiser’s promotional events that they sell.

Minimum 2 years previous broadcast OR Internet sales experience is required. Automotive category experience/success is also preferred. Candidates must possess a current valid driver's license and be able to provide proof of current automobile insurance.