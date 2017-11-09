Pedestrian struck and killed by pickup truck in Alpine - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian struck and killed by pickup truck in Alpine

ALPINE (CNS) - A pickup truck struck and killed a pedestrian in Alpine late Thursday afternoon.

The fatal accident in the 1200 block of Tavern Road occurred shortly after 4 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Mary Bailey said.

