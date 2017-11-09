Man robbed in Mountain View while trying to buy bicycle

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man and woman were in custody Thursday suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint when he tried to buy a bicycle they were advertising on the "Offer Up" app.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the 3700 block of Teak Street in the Mountain View Area.

Police say the victim responded to an ad about a bicycle for sale.

When he arrived, a man and a woman assaulted him, hitting him on the head with a gun and stealing his wallet.

The man called 911 and police spotted the get-away car a few blocks away.

They took the couple into custody and short time later, the man reportedly tried to strangle himself with a seat belt.

"Once the suspects were in custody, one of the suspected tried to injure himself in the back of the police vehicle," said San Diego Police Sgt. Frank White. "He was able to be protected from himself."

The man was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The victim suffered a cut on his neck. He was treated at the scene