‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor John Hillerman dies at 84

John Hillerman, who played stuffed-shirt Higgins to Tom Selleck’s freewheeling detective Thomas Magnum in the 1980s TV series “Magnum, P.I.” has died, his nephew said Thursday. Hillerman was 84.
Comedian Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct toward several women, including masturbating in front of them to their horror and embarrassment, according to a report in The New York Times.
James and the young stars of "Stranger Things" - Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp - reunite their Motown cover band The Upside Downs.
'60 Minutes' executive producer Jeff Fager and on-air journalist Lesley Stahl look back on a half-century of the iconic news program.
Journalist Ronan Farrow describes the road to publishing allegations about Ronan Farrow, which included pressure from Weinstein's lawyers and media outlets unwilling to publish his findings.
The Unicode Consortium, the organization that creates new emojis, has finally updated the emoji collection to include the Stephen-inspired 'Face With One Raised Eyebrow.'
‘The View’ host and Christmas sweater designer Whoopi Goldberg says that Americans unhappy with the President should work hard to surround him with representatives worth celebrating.
'Mindhunter' star Jonathan Groff has dabbled in both Broadway musicals and Netflix thrillers. But never before has he double dabbled.
'Thor: Ragnarok' star Mark Ruffalo is a savvy Instagrammer, but he learned the hard way how to hit the 'stop' button on a live video stream.
'Time and the Conways' star Anna Camp samples a few songs that she and her husband, who she met while filming 'Pitch Perfect,' sing along at home.