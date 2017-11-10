Talking tough on trade, Trump pushes 'America first' in Asia

Investigators Wednesday served a search warrant at the San Diego-area residence where a woman was staying before she drove to the Northern California headquarters of YouTube, shot and wounded three people and then turned the gun on herself.
A San Diego jury Wednesday awarded more than $5 million in damages to the family of a woman who authorities said committed suicide by hanging herself at a Coronado mansion in 2011, determining that the brother of the woman's boyfriend was liable for her death.
The Escondido City Council Wednesday will decide whether to become the latest local government voice support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
President Donald Trump and border-state governors are working to "immediately" deploy the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration, with some troops potentially arriving later Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said.
The bodies of four crew members killed when their Marine helicopter crashed during a training mission in the Southern California desert have been removed from the crash site, authorities said Wednesday.
The morning clouds and mild daytime temperatures that are typical of spring in San Diego County are expected to prevail once again Wednesday.
President Donald Trump pledged "strong action today" on immigration, a day after he said he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his "big, beautiful wall" is erected.
It's too late to save the Tasmanian tiger, but a new study is giving scientists a unique look at the now-extinct animal.
Rookie Christian Villanueva hit three impressive home runs and drove in five runs, Tyson Ross was a winner in his return to San Diego, and the Padres became the last team to get its first victory of 2018 by beating the Colorado Rockies 8-4 Tuesday night.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has filed a lawsuit accusing a California businessman of cheating him out of $9 million through jewelry purchases.