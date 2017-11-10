Mad TV star Bobby Lee center stage at the American Comedy Co.

(NEWS 8) - If you've ever watched Mad TV, you'll definitely recognize comedian Bobby Lee. You might even recognize him if you went to Poway High School in the early 90s or frequented coffee shops in La Jolla in the following years.

Lee joined News 8's Heather Myers on Friday to talk about his upcoming show at the American Comedy Co. in La Jolla, as well as his early life (including his run in with drugs as a preteen) and breakthrough in comedy.

Check out americancomedyco.com for more information on Lee's performances Friday and Saturday night.

If you miss the shows, search for Lee's podcast titled Tiger Belly featuring girlfriend and fellow comedian Khalyla (Warning: Topics and language are not for the faint of heart).