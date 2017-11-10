Don't miss the San Diego Veteran's Day Parade this Saturday

(NEWS 8) - It's a glorious site -- The bands, the floats, the flags and the energy combine for the salute of all salutes as our community's heroes stroll down N. Harbor Drive during the annual San Diego Veteran's Day Parade.

On Saturday, veterans will participate in the 31st rendition of the parade beginning at 11 a.m.

Spokespersons Jack Harkins, President of the San Diego Veterans Day Parade and retired United States Marines Colonel, and parade Grand Marshal Jack Ensch, joined News 8's Nichelle Medina on Friday to talk about the parade and why its theme is so important.

Harkins said that the San Diego parade is the largest public parading of men and women in uniform, in formation anywhere in the country, so head down early and get a good spot along the route.

