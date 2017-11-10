Suspect arrested after car chase and foot pursuit in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect arrested after car chase and foot pursuit in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - San Diego County Sheriff's deputies detained a suspect following a short pursuit that ended in a Chula Vista neighborhood.

Deputies say they tried to pull a suspect over near Oleander Avenue and Olympic Parkway when the driver took off and drove into a cul-de-sac. After coming to a dead end the suspect exited the car and ran off on foot.

