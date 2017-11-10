Suspect arrested after car chase and foot pursuit in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - San Diego County Sheriff's deputies detained a suspect following a short pursuit that ended in a Chula Vista neighborhood.
Deputies say they tried to pull a suspect over near Oleander Avenue and Olympic Parkway when the driver took off and drove into a cul-de-sac. After coming to a dead end the suspect exited the car and ran off on foot.
Much of the country is trying to gain a complete understanding the $1.5 trillion tax reform initiative proposed by President Donald Trump and the GOP. Assemblyman Todd Gloria joined News 8's Heather Myers on Friday to detail some of his perceived issues with the proposal and explain some of the effects that he says may be overlooked in the grand scheme.
An argument that turned violent in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and left one man hospitalized and another in police custody apparently erupted over claims of stolen military valor on the eve of Veterans Day, it was reported Friday.
Gene Kelly has had us all singing in the rain for the last half-century, and even after his death in 1996 he's still celebrated as one of the most creative and influential minds in show business.
Arson investigators sent to probe a suspicious fire that scorched two cars Friday morning determined that a hot barbecue sparked the blaze outside the home in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood, authorities said.
It's a glorious site -- The bands, the floats, the flags and the energy combine for the salute of all salutes as our community's heroes stroll down N. Harbor Drive during the annual San Diego Veteran's Day Parade.
If you've ever watched Mad TV, you'll definitely recognize comedian Bobby Lee. You might even recognize him if you went to Poway High School in the early 90s or frequented coffee shops in La Jolla in the following years.
Federal, state and local government offices will be closed in San Diego Friday for the observed Veterans Day holiday.
A San Diego County Sheriff's deputy sexually assaulted a woman inside her home after he was sent to check on her welfare, the woman said in a claim filed against San Diego County.