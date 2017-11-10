Deployed service member seeks help finding his lost dog

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A call for help in searching for a missing dog, owned by a deployed service member.

Jared Feiler, is stationed at Coronado North Island and is heartbroken over the fact that his furry child slipped out of his collar and has been missing since November 6.

Cooper is a 1.5-year old purebred black Lab with brown eyes. He was last seen at Maddox Park in the Mira Mesa area.

Jared is expected to arrive back in San Diego within a few weeks and his girlfriend, Katie, says Cooper is the one thing this Navy sailor was looking forward to upon his return.

"It would be devastating for him to come back and not have him there. Especially when that's all our conversations revolve around," she said.

News 8's Alicia Summers reports with all the details about Cooper.

If you've seen Cooper, please email desk@kfmb.com or yourstories@kfmb.com or call Katie at (619) 519-6588.